Area Artists get Boost in Funding

Area artists are being honored today as awards are given out to community organizations for their efforts.

Today the Erie Arts and Culture group distributed more than $200,000 to recipients all across the area. Each grant is a way to provide financial support to arts, cultural, and heritage activities. The grant project is made available through contributions to the Erie arts endowment and annual arts and cultural campaign.

Today's presentation provided help to over 60 organizations in Erie County alone.
 

