Final Notices Being Mailed Out for City of Erie School Taxes

Time is running out for Erie residents who have not paid their 2016-17 school tax bills.

The City Treasurer's office says final notices for people who still owe are in the process of being mailed out.

Unpaid school taxes will be turned over to the tax claim bureau after February 28th.

Payments can be made at the City Treasurer's Office in room 105 of Erie City Hall from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, mailed in to the P.O. Box listed on the bill, or online at www.erie.pa.us.

