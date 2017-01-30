Suspect in Police-Involved Shooting Arraigned on Charges

The suspect hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in the city of Erie last week was arraigned Monday afternoon at UPMC Hamot.

Deandre Tate, 30, faces two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, and eight other charges.

District Judge Sue Mack set his bail at $500,000. He is currently being guarded at the hospital.

It started just before 1 a.m. Friday when police tried to stop a car along Holland Street for running a couple of stop signs.

They say the driver, who they later identified as Tate, took off, leading them on a short chase across East 3rd Street.

The chase ended at the Soldier's and Sailor's Home at 3rd and Reed where police say Tate jumped out of his moving vehicle, ran and fired upon officers, who returned fire.

The officers were not hit.

State Police did not say how many times the officers fired their weapons, but that they hit Tate twice, once in the chest and in the abdomen. Investigators say the officers immediately administered first aid and Emergycare rushed Tate to the hospital.

State Police investigators recovered Tate's firearm, which came back as stolen. They also impounded the vehicle he was driving and collected physical evidence from the police cruiser, which had a bullet hole in it. State Police also recovered shell casings from the scene and examined tire imprints.

Police also interviewed a woman who was inside the vehicle with Tate, but police say she was not hurt and is not facing any charges.

Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri says early evidence shows the officers acted appropriately.

Police say the three Erie officers involved are on paid administrative leave. Two of the officers fired the shots while a third was providing backup.

State Police are handling the investigation.

Tate's preliminary hearing is currently set for March 9th.