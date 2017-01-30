Lawmakers Respond to President Trump's Executive Order on Refugee Policy

Rep. Kelly Statement on President Trump’s Executive Order to Improve U.S. Refugee Policy WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) issued the following statement today regarding the Executive Order signed by President Donald Trump last Friday officially known as “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States.” “Since President Trump signed his executive order to strengthen our country’s refugee policy, I have been closely reviewing the order’s details and carefully considering its ramifications. As a lawmaker, my most important duty is guaranteeing the safety of American citizens, especially against a deadly enemy that seeks to exploit our country’s generosity. I believe that President Trump and Vice President Pence share this sacred commitment. “The United States should continue to be the world’s most charitable and compassionate nation. At the very same time, we have to be realistic about the manipulative nature of terrorist groups like ISIS, who have a sickening history of infiltrating refugee populations in order to carry out attacks on their host countries. For a long time, we have needed a stronger, stricter verification system for refugees entering our country in order to fully protect Americans from the enemy’s evolving techniques. “I am very much aware of the passionate response to President Trump’s executive order by many Americans. My primary focus is making sure the order improves our refugee program in a way that both strengthens our national security and upholds our values. I respectfully but strongly disagree with the criticism that this order is discriminatory against any group of people other than actual terrorists. I would not support a law or policy that undermines our Founding principles of liberty and justice for all. “I am particularly pleased that the president’s order allows for exceptions for those who are proven allies and have helped America on the battlefield. I am also glad that the Trump administration has clarified that current green card holders from countries referenced in the order will not be prevented from returning to the United States. I believe our federal government can and should be compassionate toward innocent people fleeing from oppression overseas while simultaneously fulfilling its constitutional obligation to keep Americans safe.” NOTE: The full text of President Trump’s Executive Order can be read here, and a subsequent description by the Department of Homeland Security can be read here. Despite news reports to the contrary, the order does not include the words “Muslim,” “Islam,” or “Christian,” nor does it include a “ban” on any specific religious group whatsoever. Once the temporary suspension of the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program is lifted, the order does give priority to those currently facing persecution as a religious minority in their home country. (This could mean Christians in some circumstances, and Jews, Muslims, or Yazidis in others.) The “countries of concern” affected by the order (Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen) were not chosen at random but rather originally selected by the Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act signed into law by former President Obama in December 2015. (This law, coupled with an update by the Obama administration two months later, blocked access to the Visa Waiver Program to foreigners who have visited any of the aforementioned countries within the past five years.) Toomey Issues Statement on Executive Order Concerning Entry of Foreign Nationals to the U.S. WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa) issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s executive order concerning entry of certain foreign nationals into the U.S. “It is crucial that our nation strike the right balance between defending our people against the deadly threat of international terrorism and providing a safe haven for innocent refugees seeking peace and freedom. “I support the administration's decision to increase vetting and temporarily suspend the admission of certain individuals from states that sponsor or provide safe havens to terrorists, or are too weak to prosecute terrorists within their borders. Terrorists have successfully infiltrated refugee populations entering Europe and gone on to commit heinous acts of barbarity. I have long been concerned about our ability to distinguish between predominantly peaceful and innocent refugees, and the likely rare, but lethal, terrorists in the midst of those refugees coming from terror havens and lawless lands. That is why I, along with a bipartisan majority of the House and Senate, supported the SAFE Act, which called for enhanced vetting. “Unfortunately, the initial executive order was flawed – it was too broad and poorly explained. This apparently resulted in denied entry into the United States for lawful permanent residents and others who should have been allowed immediate entry. Fortunately, the administration has clarified that this order does not apply to Green Card holders and that the Secretaries of State and Homeland Security have the ability to grant exceptions which certainly should apply to, among others, foreign nationals who served the U.S. military in various support roles. “I look forward to learning more about how the administration intends to enforce this executive order, to determine whether it indeed strikes the appropriate balance between defending our nation and maintaining our ability to provide a safe haven for persecuted individuals.”