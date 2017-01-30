Plea Deal in Case of Erie Teenager Charged in Shooting

An Erie teenager faces up to 27 years in prison on charges he fired a gun at two girls in December 2015.

The girls were not hurt.

In a deal with prosecutors, 16 year old Derrick Elverton today pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of possessing a firearm as a minor, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

As part of the plea bargain, other charges were dropped.

Elverton will be sentenced in March.