Plea Deal in Case of Erie Teenager Charged in Shooting - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Plea Deal in Case of Erie Teenager Charged in Shooting

Posted: Updated:

An Erie teenager faces up to 27 years in prison on charges he fired a gun at two girls in December 2015.

The girls were not hurt.

In a deal with prosecutors, 16 year old Derrick Elverton today pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of possessing a firearm as a minor, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

As part of the plea bargain, other charges were dropped.

Elverton will be sentenced in March.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com