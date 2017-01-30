Shooting Defendant Pleads Guilty to Unrelated Drug Charges

A young Erie man charged with firing a handgun at the scene of a deadly shooting last April, today pleaded guilty to unrelated drug charges.

In a plea deal, 24 year old Ashton Pullium-Jones pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to deliver cocaine and heroin and resisting arrest.

Other counts were dropped.

He faces up to 22 years in prison when he's sentenced in March.

His lawyer said Pullium-Jones is soon expected to enter a plea in the shooting case.

He is accused of firing a gun at the scene of the shooting that claimed the life of Allen Basham.

Marquis Knight is charged with the actual murder.

Knight is scheduled to go on trial in April.