Shooting Defendant Pleads Guilty to Unrelated Drug Charges

It happened at 504 East 30th Street as heavy thunderstorms and rain, which brought tornado warnings, rolled through the Erie region.More >>
It happened at 504 East 30th Street as heavy thunderstorms and rain, which brought tornado warnings, rolled through the Erie region.More >>
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.More >>
Entire streets were devastated by winds and trees falling.
At West 36th and Greengarden, a tree collapsed and knocked out a fire hydrant. The water there almost knee deep.More >>
Entire streets were devastated by winds and trees falling.
At West 36th and Greengarden, a tree collapsed and knocked out a fire hydrant. The water there almost knee deep.More >>
Severe Weather Coverage You Can Count On from Erie News Now and First Warning WeatherMore >>
Severe Weather Coverage You Can Count On from Erie News Now and First Warning WeatherMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
School and Event ClosingsMore >>
It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.More >>
It was reported in the 3700 block of Cooper Road just after 10 p.m.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
A former Franklin Area Middle School teacher will spend up to 20 years in prison for having sex with a student.More >>
Video shared with Erie News Now showed the Belle Valley Fire Department at Route 8 and Norcross Road had flooded.More >>
Video shared with Erie News Now showed the Belle Valley Fire Department at Route 8 and Norcross Road had flooded.More >>