Jury Picked-Eady Murder Trial to Start Tuesday Morning

Darion Eady Darion Eady

Jury selection wrapped up late today in the murder trial of 21-year old Darion Eady.

Twelve jurors and two alternates were chosen today.

Opening statements are scheduled for 9 am Tuesday in the courtroom of Judge Rusty Cunningham.

Eady will be tried for the July 2015 shooting death of 16 year old Elijah Jackson at a west side Erie party.

He will be tried separately from four other defendants who are charged with shooting and killing another young man at that same party.

