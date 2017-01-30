Terrorism Expert Weighs In on Trump's Order To Review U.S. Refugee Policy

President Trump's executive order on refugees has sparked outage across the country, including here in Erie.

Friday, President Trump signed an order called "Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States."

The goal of the action is to protect our country from terrorists.

The order is aimed at strengthening our country's refugee policy, and does not ban any specific group, based on religion. Erie News Now sat down with a local expert on terrorism to get his thoughts on it.



The executive order suspends the U.S. refugee program for four months, and puts a 90 day ban on travel to the U.S., from citizens of seven countries, deemed terror hot spots by the Obama administration.

The countries include Syria, Iraq, Somalia and Sudan.

The temporary changes are so the U.S. can review the current policies of vetting refugees.

The Trump administration believes more extensive vetting needs to be done.

But Dr. James Breckenridge says not necessarily.

He's the Dean of the Tom Ridge School for Intelligence Studies and Information Science at Mercyhurst University.

He says stepped-up vetting went into effect 15 years ago after the September 11th terror attacks, and he believes the current policies are sufficient, "I think history would suggest that since 9/11 it must have worked fairly well. We have a no-fly list, we have extraordinary vetting from certain middle-eastern countries, and a process in the refugee camps," said Dr. Breckenridge. "So most of the terrorism that has occurred, if not all, has been from the homegrown type, not from an immigration problem that has seeped into the country and therefore launched an attack," Dr. Breckenridge continued.

But, Dr. Breckenridge adds there's nothing wrong with reviewing policies to ensure U.S. citizens are safe from terrorism, "I think the strength of this particular executive action is its acknowledgment that we need to review our processes, which you want to do for any process. You want to look at see, can we add to it? Can we subtract from it? What makes sense what doesn't make sense? So in that respect, it is a good and necessary action," said Dr. Breckenridge.

Dr. Breckenridge says part of what is upsetting for many people was how this executive order was implemented. Rolled out without clear directives, leading to many legal U.S. citizens being detained, "This particular executive order and the title of it is probably necessary, to the degree that is is going to be enacted with a process that is thoughtful, and that's yet to be seen," said Dr. Breckenridge.