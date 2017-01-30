Internet Access Restored at Local Health Center

After losing service for five days, internet access has been restored to the Spartansburg Regional Health Center.

Last Monday, the center lost access to the internet.

According to Spartansburg Regional Health Center Director of IT Garrett Culver , staff members were unable to cross check medications, order blood tests, check patient insurances, and process credit cards.

Patients were also unable to check their medical records on the center’s website, because the health center couldn’t update it.

Culver says Verizon has fixed the problem.

While the internet outage caused a lot of frustration for staff and patients, Culver says they are glad it was fixed, before it became an emergency.

“The way things run, the way laws are even written for the health care industry, it's hard for us to exist without ubiquitous internet,” said Culver. “We're just use to it being there, and for it not to be there, really hinders what we can do."

Culver says Verizon didn’t disclose what caused the internet outage.