PA Attorney General Speaking Out on Trump Travel Ban

    Pennsylvania's Auditor General is speaking out about President Trump's executive order to ban citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering America, unless they have green cards granting them resident status.
    Eugene DePascale held a news conference Monday, originally, to speak against the attack on medicaid expansion. But, DePascale went on to expand, and share his thoughts on the travel ban. He says any attack on religious liberty is a violation of our state (PA) constitution. He's directed his legal counsel to begin coordination with the office of the State Attorney General.

     DePascale says, "To make sure that Pennsylvanians and everything happening within our borders that we have jurisdiction over, complies with our federal and state constitution."

