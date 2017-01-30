Syrian Immigrant From Erie Reacts to Refugee Ban

Some people of Syrian descent who settled and built lives and businesses in Erie are concerned the temporary halt on the refugee program, may hurt people who need help the most. Reem Al-Misky and her four sisters came here in 1972. Her father, a physician who had already escaped Syria for Saudi Arabia, got his green card, because of an appeal for doctors in the U.S. during the Vietnam war.

With a good life for his his family, he encouraged relatives to come to Erie too. Those aunts, uncles and cousins now operate businesses like Casablanca Grill on West 8th Street and Casablanca Hookah Lounge and Sandwich Express downtown. They also run the Habibi Restaurant and Hookah Cafe on West 14th Street.

Al-Misky believes that Syrian refugees are already thoroughly vetted and need the same hope the U.S. offered her family. "Having a government that is actually out to kill you and have to fight ISIS on top of that it's just horrific," Al-Misky said, "and these are people that are just looking to live in a peaceful environment and just obtain their potential."

Her husband Lew McClain is well-traveled as global technology director for Ernst & Young. He said he sees more than one side of the complex issue, and is trying to give President Trump the benefit of the doubt. "It's early in his presidency so I'd like to give him the benefit of the doubt that he's acting on the best behalf of the country. Has he ended up acting on the best behalf of Muslim people in those countries? Probably not," McClain said.