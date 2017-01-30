Kelly considers spending proposals to reduce nearly $20T national debt

The United States national debt has doubled under each of the last two white house administrations, from $5 trillion in 2001 when George W. Bush assumed office, to what will become $20 trillion within the next few weeks.

"That rate of increase is alarming," said Dr. Michael Federici, Mercyhurst University political science professor.

The debt now stands over $19.96 trillion. Congressman Mike Kelly (PA-3) says lawmakers have no control over 70 percent of the budget, which is allocated to areas such as entitlement programs, like Social Security.

"The other 30 percent we'll work with," said Kelly. "But we've got to find a way to get more revenue, and we've got to find a way to lower our spending."

But Republicans may take the unusual way out of the record-setting debt: by spending.

"You don't spend money for the sake of spending money," said Kelly. "You spend money in order to make money, and in some cases we may have to do that for a very short period of time."

Plans Trump announced on the campaign trail, like cutting corporate taxes, would reduce the federal government's revenue. Add in his spending plans, such as massive infrastructure investments and building a wall along the southern border, and analysts say it could add another $5 trillion to the debt before it's all said and done.

"People expect you're going to do something new. And to do those new things, it costs money," said Federici.

So how does this directly effect the American citizen? The debt breaks down to $143,000 per taxpayer, and more than $60,000 per citizen. And the skyrocketing debt can also influences interest rates on your everyday bills.

"It probably means a higher interest rate for people on credit cards and car loans and home mortgages," said Federici.

By some estimates, the national debt increases more than $7,000 dollars a second. Trump hopes job creation will help curb that growth.

"The only hope for returning to the era of a balanced budget is by growing the economy," said Federici.

"You can actually work your way out of debt, but spending is a big answer to it," said Kelly.