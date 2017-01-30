Phone Scam: Can You Hear Me?

The common response would be 'yes,' but that one word can make you a victim to the latest voice-activated scam circulating the nation where scammers record your response to the question.

"So they can use that recorded information to commit fraud, either to have you buy some kind of product, which later on if you try to argue it, they can say 'well we have you on recording saying yes, you agreed to this purchase," explained Patrolman John Stephens of the Lake City Police Department.

Stephens said these voice-activated scams have targeted our area, tricking people into revealing personal information or confirmation. He adds that the elderly are the most common victims, and that the calls could come to your landlines and cell phones.

"If it's an unknown number you might be a little bit of weary of picking up and answering it, that's one way to protect yourself. If it's important and it's a number that you don't know, most likely that person is going to leave you a message for you," said Stephens.

If you don't recognize the number but still answer and hear the question, do not respond or give any personal information and hang up immediately.

"A lot of people don't like to do that, they consider it to be rude but there's a time and a place and nobody wants to be a victim of a crime."

If you do fall victim Stephens recommends contacting law enforcement to report it. If it involves your credit card or bank information, call the provider immediately and close or change your account. Also, watch your credit score and history. Next time the phone rings with an unknown number, think before answering.