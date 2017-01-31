Felony Charges Dropped Against Assistant DA

The assistant district attorney charged with disarming a police officer made his way back into court today.

This morning, an Erie County judge threw out the felony charge against Matthew Cullen.

A psychologist determined at the time of the incident Cullen had severe psychological issues and didn’t understand the severity or nature of the crime and didn’t realize it was wrong.

The incident happened back in august. Erie Police say Cullen went up to a police cruiser and asked the officers for their guns, saying he wanted to he kill himself. When the officers got out of their car to try and talk to him, Cullen attempted to grab one of their guns.

Cullen has been with the district attorney’s office since 2009. His lawyer, Phil Friedman says he’s happy with the outcome and looks forward to him getting back to work.