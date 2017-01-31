Witnesses Take the Stand in Darion Eady Murder Trial

Witnesses have started to take the stand Tuesday afternoon in the trial for a defendant charged in the murder of an Erie teen.

Darion Eady, 22, is charged in a fatal shooting outside a west Erie house party back in July 2015.

He is accused of killing 16-year-old Elijah Jackson. Another 16-year old - Shakur Franklin - was also killed that night.

The prosecution is seeking a first-degree murder charge. During opening arguments, First Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz claimed DNA evidence, ballistics, and surveillance video show Eady killed Jackson.

The defense says evidence shows someone else could have killed him based on the bullet retrieved from the victim, and not being able to pin down what gun it was fired from.

Eady's defense attorney, Bruce Sandmeyer arguing Tuesday "There's no evidence at all that Mr. Eady in any way fired a shot."

Tuesday, the prosecution presented several witnesses as they laid out their case, with testimony from four Erie police officers and detectives, Medical Examiner Dr. Eric Vey, and an expert State Police firearm examiner.

We learned while there was a fingerprint on the weapon, but it was not from Eady. The fingerprint was recovered from the side of the gun, as if it was being handed to someone.



The firearm expert testified the shell casings police found at the scene, came from the very gun Erie police recovered, that they say Eady ditched blocks away.



Erie police officer Joshua Allison testified that he responded to a resident's home a few blocks away from the shooting scene. That home owner had surveillance video, it showed Eady and another person near the home, moments after the shooting. It showed Eady walk towards the back of the home, then come back into view of the surveillance camera. Allison testified that it lead him to the back of the home, where he found a weapon hidden under steps, investigators believe Eady ditched the gun, a gun that was used to kill Jackson.



A witness, also testified he saw Eady with a gun moments before the shooting.



The prosecution is set to bring in a DNA witness as testimony resumes Wednesday morning.

The defense may also present witnesses during the trial.

Eady is being tried separately from the four others, who are charged in the deadly shooting of Franklin.

They are set to go on trial together in April.