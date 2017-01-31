Man Injured in Car vs Semi Accident

A man is recovering after an early afternoon accident on West 12th street.

Just after 12 this afternoon, crews responded to a car vs. semi accident in the eastbound lane, near Erie Press System.

Police on the scene tell Erie News Now the man driving the car was injured. However, he was coherent when crews arrived.

His car suffered heavy front end damage, and the semi only had minor damage.

The accident shut down the eastbound lane while crews cleaned up.

No word yet on the cause.