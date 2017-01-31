Man Injured in Car vs Semi Accident - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Man Injured in Car vs Semi Accident

Posted: Updated:

A man is recovering after an early afternoon accident on West 12th street.

Just after 12 this afternoon, crews responded to a car vs. semi accident in the eastbound lane, near Erie Press System.

Police on the scene tell Erie News Now the man driving the car was injured.  However, he was coherent when crews arrived.

His car suffered heavy front end damage, and the semi only had minor damage. 

The accident shut down the eastbound lane while crews cleaned up.

No word yet on the cause.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com