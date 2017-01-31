National Fuel Raising Gas Charges 6.6 Percent

People who use natural gas to heat their homes or businesses or for appliances will soon be paying more.

National Fuel announced Monday its gas supply charges will increase 6.6 percent starting February 1st.

A typical residential customer who uses 97,100 cubic feet of gas annually will pay about $4.52 more - increasing from $68.54 to $73.06.

The company says higher projected natural gas supply charges are driving the increase.

National Fuel says it is required to pass along charges to customers dollar for dollar with no markup or profit.

The next time gas supply charges can be changed is May 1st.