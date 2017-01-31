Judicial Center Project "On Schedule" - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Judicial Center Project "On Schedule"

The new Crawford County Judicial Center is rapidly taking shape.

The $17 million complex is "on schedule" to open this summer.

We had a chance to go inside today and found the complex is now about 70% complete.

Crews are focused on the interior of the four level center, being built next door to the courthouse on Diamond Park.

The complex will include three courtrooms, rooms for juries and offices for the sheriff, district attorney, clerk of courts and other court-related offices.

Nearly all of the exterior work is done, with crews aided by the mild winter weather.

Weber Murphy Fox Site Supervisor  Steve Burdick said, "The exterior is almost done. The interior is going real well. We have drywall on, painting is going on, ceramic tile is going down. So we're right on schedule."

Crawford County Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said, "Well I think it is great that this project started a year ago in December and we are still on schedule which is pretty amazing."

The plan is to move all court workers into the new complex gradually over the summer, with the goal having the center ready for the public by early August.

