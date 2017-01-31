Community Agencies Visit Students at Our Lady's Christian School

Students at a local catholic school expanded their knowledge about the community Tuesday.

Our Lady's Christian School welcomed representatives from a variety of community agencies.

They spoke about their ministry and service in the Erie community to help students learn about the world around them.

The Erie Zoo, Orphan Angels, the Shriners Hospital and Neighborhood Network presented to the school.

School leaders say they are spending the week, teaching kids how to build communities of faith, knowledge, and service.

Students kicked off Catholic Schools Week activities Monday with a mass.