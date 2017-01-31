Preschoolers Learn from Mercyhurst's Marching Band

Preschoolers marched to the beat of the drums Tuesday.

The Mercy Center for the Arts is hosting the Light Fare, a series on the ins-and-outs of marching bands.

Mercyhurst band members dressed up in full uniform to show off their instruments and teach kids how to march and clap to a rhythm.

The program helps introduce kids to various team opportunities.

"This is just one way the athletics department can share how large we are and can show the community that we are not just sport teams," said Lauren Packer Webster, Mercyhurst's Associate Director of Athletics. "You also have opportunities to participate in the marching band, dance team, cheerleading team... whatever it may be."