Eagle's Nest Leadership Program Expands

The Eagle's Nest youth leadership training program started by bishop Dwane Brock has some new partners and some new plans. It's all aimed at eliminating excuses and putting young people to work.

The Eagle's Nest is the program that since 2015 has been preparing at risk minorities between the ages of 18 and 25, for real jobs with local employers. They've already placed dozens of young people in jobs at UPMC Hamot.

A new class started Tuesday in a newly renovated building at 11th and Pennsylvania Avenue. The group of 17 young people will spend a month working on soft skills in classes with Bishop Brock, and a month of on-site training with new partner, Erie Homes for Children and Adults. They plan to hire all of them. "Right now we have on our waiting list over 150 applications and with this next class of 17, our numbers will be up to 100 young people working full time employment," Brock said.

This summer the Eagle's Nest will start the first African American Boys Academy to influence younger boys. They are looking for a class of 50 boys ages 9-12 for a five week educational program that will include lunch, recreation and even a field trip to the African American History Museum in Washington, DC. "We're going to start at age nine, bring them into an intellectual setting where we will be able to teach them, train them, and bring them and instill in them a sense of culture, self esteem and value," said Brock.