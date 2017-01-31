Fire Damage Cleanup Continues at Local Auto Dealership

A local car dealership is cleaning up, tonight, after a fire broke in its service department.

Employees at the Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership in Waterford, spent the day assessing the damage.

The fire broke out around 11:00 p.m. Monday, in the back section of the dealership’s repair shop.

According to the dealership's general manager Matt Clark, an older van had an electrical issue and caught fire. The flames then spread to a truck that was next to it.

It took firefighters from nearly a dozen companies about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. The flames were contained to the repair shop, which suffered heat and smoke damage. Fire crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the showroom and office space.

"It was extremely disappointing and shocking, but once the smoke cleared, it turned out not to be as bad as what it could have been than we actually thought it was,” said Clark. “We're real fortunate that nobody was here, nobody got hurt, and there were no explosions, no issues like that.”

Clark says the dealership is expected to reopen on Wednesday.