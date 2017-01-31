UPMC-Hamot President Announces Retirement

President Jim Fiorenzo announced today that he will be retiring this summer.

Fiorenzo served at UPMC-Hamot for 42 years.

Taking his place will be David Gibbons. Currently, Gibbons serves as the hospitals executive vice president and chief of operating officers.

Gibbons will begin his new position as President on March 1st, with Fiorenzo working by his side until his retirement on June 30th.

Fiorenzo began his career at UPMC-Hamot as a pharmacist back in 1975, and worked his way up to president in 2012.