Steady Snow Pulls Away to Northeast... Much Lighter Lake-Effect Snow for First Day of February

On the heels of the recent Alberta Clipper, some light, scattered lake effect snow showers will develop overnight and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures will fall to 30 degrees in Erie. Overnight accumulations (after 11 PM) will only be around an inch or less, for most of us.



Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with some light, occasional snow showers. Accumulations during the day will be slim, and generally under an inch. Highs will peak near 34 degrees.

The Winter Weather Advisory that has been in effect for Warren, McKean, Elk, Cameron and Potter Counties is scheduled to end at midnight.



However, a Winter Weather Advisory continues until 4 PM Wednesday for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus Counties of New York, where lake effect snow showers may be a little more persistent into Wednesday.

Only 5% of Lake Erie is covered in ice, but water temperatures have fallen back down to 34 degrees. The active breeze will produce 4' to 6' waves, so Small Craft Advisories are in effect.



Top snow totals from Tuesday's Alberta Clipper:

* Meadville: 6.8"

* Jefferson, OH: 6.5"

* Conneaut Lake: 6.0"

* Saint Marys: 6.0"

* Saegertown: 6.0"

* Cambridge Springs: 5.9"



Looking back at the "marathon" round of lake-effect snow, which came in several episodes between Thursday and Monday, Erie received 10.5" at the airport. Here are the top 5-day lake effect totals (not including any from Tuesday.)

* Lenox Township, OH (just south of Jefferson): 19.2"

* Harborcreek Township (inland, near I-90): 17.5"

* Conneaut Lake: 17.5"

* Perrysburg, NY: 17.1"

* Little Valley, NY: 16.0"

* New Albion, NY: 15.5"



With February upon us, here is a look at the almanac for the 2nd month of the year.

* Average high / low for Feb. 1: 34 / 20

* Average high / low for Feb. 28: 38 / 23

* Average snowfall: 18.2"



This year, we'll have a cold start to the new month, but there will be a few breaks in the cold. One mild spell make present itself around February 7th or so (by Tuesday of next week), when we may rise to near 50 degrees for a day or two. Colder air will then follow. Precipitation in the coming month appears near to above normal, partly since Lake Erie has plenty of open water. - Geoff Cornish