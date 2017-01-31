PennDOT gauges public opinion of massive I-90 project

The future of Springfield Township's Huntley Rd. and Pond Rd. bridges are the focus of a massive construction project PennDOT is taking along Interstate 90.

"This is the minor part of a larger project," said Jeanette Uhl, PennDOT project manager.

PennDOT unveiled their plans for that project Tuesday night. They want to replace Huntley and demolish Pond, the first step in completing 3.5 miles of work along I-90.

The decision accounts for traffic flow, school bus routes, and other residential impact.

"Pond currently has an ADT (average daily traffic) of 41, which is 41 cars a day travel that," said Uhl. "Huntley has 141."

Springfield Vol. Fire Dept. firefighters are among the skeptics of the plan, citing public safety concerns.

Uhl says their preliminary studies show it would take longer if Huntley wasn't replaced.

"With the removal of both bridges, it would... most likely put us over the NFPA standard of 14 minutes," said Luke Weldon, Springfield fire chief.

The overall plan would reconstruct 18 miles of I-90 in Erie County up to the Ohio border throughout a five-year span funded through state and federal dollars. The exact amount hasn't been determined because the project study is only in its preliminary stages, according to Jim Carroll, PennDOT spokesman.

"This is like a crack and seat," said Uhl. "There will be crossovers, sections of the highway will be closed."

PennDOT's design process is scheduled to take up much of the next two years. If all goes according to plan, work on those bridges could begin in the spring of 2019.

"And then in 2020, they would see the first section of I-90 being built," said Uhl.

It's a long-term plan to help drivers and make roads smoother. But first responders are hoping that plan doesn't make for a bumpy road, especially when it matters the most.

"Essentially we would like them to save both, but I don't think that's possible," said Weldon.

All five sections of the 18-mile reconstruction project are expected to be complete by the fall of 2024.