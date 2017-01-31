Harlem Globetrotters Captivate Audience with Legendary Spectacle - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Harlem Globetrotters Captivate Audience with Legendary Spectacle

ERIE, Pa. -

It's one of a kind entertainment, thrilling fans of all ages. The Harlem Globetrotters dazzled the crowd at the Erie Insurance Arena Tuesday night.

The Trotters are now in their 90th year of showing off their ball handling skills and basketball artistry. 
This year alone in the united states, the globetrotters will play 320 games.

