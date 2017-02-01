Firefighters Warn Not Cleaning Fire Hydrants Could Result In Fines

Three feet of clearing around a fire hydrant is required under the International Fire code for most townships and cities, like Millcreek and the City of Erie. Residents and business owners responsible for any that sit outside their property, and if they don't clear it, they could potentially be held liable.

"If we find, and we have had it happen a couple times in the past, where people have blocked their fire hydrants purposely, either by plowing snow on top of them or something like that, they certainly can face a fine," said Matthew Exley, Emergency Management Coordinator of Millcreek Township.

Fines in Millcreek Township can range from $250 to $1000 per day, per violation for leaving a hydrant covered. The fine is there because it is a safety hazard.

"Seconds do count with us, it is very very important that we have a clean, accessible path to the fire hydrant on all of the sides," said Lieutenant Joe Maffeo of West Lake Fire Department.

So far this year the snow hasn't been too much of an issue but it has in years past.

"It takes us a while to be able to clear those hydrants appropriately and that's if we can even find them," said Exley.

If you leave the snow it can harden to ice, and when a fire department arrives to the scene of a fire it can cost them valuable time to remove it.

"The inlets on the fire hydrant or the outlets can be covered over, they can be frozen shut, it can take us some additional time to get those open," explained Exley.

If you do see a hydrant covered, they ask to please help your fire departments out and clear the path.

"We understand that it can be a burden on some people, especially some elderly properly owners to be able to clear those hydrants, get out there and help your neighbors. Because that one single fire hydrant doesn't just affect that house that it's in front of, it affects that entire block," said Exley.

"It helps us out a lot, and it's probably the single most important thing a member of the community can do to help us help them," said Maffeo.

You also want to keep your sidewalks clear enough to pass by on them. That is an ordinance in both the City of Erie and Millcreek that requires residents to remove snow, and ice in front of their property.