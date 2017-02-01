City Council to Hold Public Hearing for Floating Bar

Summer may be months away but in our area it's never too early to start thinking about the sunshine and warm weather.

Here on the Bayfront there are a handful of bars and restaurants that make the sunny days a little bit brighter and soon there may be another to add to the list.

A group of developers are looking to open a floating bar called Woody's Backwater Barge & Grill.

The restaurant would be built on a floating barge just west of Rum Runners.

But before the project gets the all clear, Erie city council is hosting a public hearing to get the community's feedback on these plans.

Before you make your decision for or against the project, here's a little bit more information:

The restaurant will be accessible by boat and car, as well as feature bar and table seating on land or on water with a floating patio.

The plans include green space and more than 30 parking spots, and the developers are planning to invest 650 thousand dollars into the bar and restaurant.

So if you are a citizen who wants to speak for or against the project, make your way down to the public hearing which starts at 9:30 a.m. after council's regular meeting at 9 a.m.

Council is not expected to vote on this request today, that could take place during their next meeting which is scheduled for February 15th.

Council has already approved a liquor license for Woody's, so if you feel a certain way on this issue you want to head down to that hearing over at City Hall in just a few hours.

