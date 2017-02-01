Darion Eady Found Guilty of Third Degree Murder in 2015 Fatal Shooting of Elijah Jackson

The jury has found Darion Eady guilty of all charges, including third degree murder, in a fatal shooting outside a west Erie house party back in July 2015.

It took the jury of 7 women and 5 men, about an hour and a half of deliberations to come up with the verdict.

Eady, 22, decided not to take the stand Wednesday as the defense laid out its case.

He killed 16-year-old Elijah Jackson. Another 16-year old - Shakur Franklin - was also killed that night.

The prosecution sought a first-degree murder charge, but the jury went with 3rd degree which could mean 20-40 years in jail when he's sentenced on March 20th.

Jurors got the case around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday and reached a verdict just before 4:30 p.m.

During his closing argument, Eady's Defense Attorney, Bruce Sandmeyer, tried to put reasonable doubt in the minds of the jurors. Stating, "The fatal shot that killed Elijah Jackson we know came from a .22 caliber gun, but it could not be traced to any specific weapon."

Sandmeyer reminded the jury that there were several sets of DNA discovered on the weapon that police say was used to kill Jackson, "Three other people had their DNA on that weapon."

Sandmeyer went on to say there was no premeditation or intent.

District Attorney Jack Daneri countered during his closing arguments by saying they had plenty of circumstantial evidence, proving Eady pulled the trigger of the gun which killed Jackson, " He pulled the trigger, he's the trigger man... don't buy it, hold the defendant accountable."

Daneri went on to remind the jury of the evidence that proved the spent shell casings, found near Elijah Jackson's body, came from the gun with Darion Eady's DNA on it.

The prosecution also showed home surveillance video to the jurors, which appeared to show Eady and another man ditching the gun in question. The gun was found underneath steps of the home.



During opening arguments Tuesday, First Assistant District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz claimed the DNA evidence, ballistics and surveillance video show Eady killed Jackson.

The two-day trial included testimony from expert witnesses regarding the evidence.

Wednesday morning, a Pennsylvania State Police DNA profiling expert and Erie Police Captain testified.

Forensic scientist Rachel Rodriguez said Eady's DNA was found on a .22 caliber Smith and Wesson gun. It's the gun police say was used to kill Jackson.

Erie Police Captain Rick Lorah said spent shell casings recovered in the backyard where Jackson died, show the only weapon fired in that area came from the gun with the defendant's DNA.



During the trial, the defense argued someone else could have killed Eady, citing the bullet retrieved from the victim was not able to be pinned down to exactly what gun it was fired from.

Eady's defense attorney Bruce Sandmeyer argued Tuesday, "There's no evidence at all that Mr. Eady in any way fired a shot."

Sandmeyer called two teenage witnesses to the stand Wednesday, a 15 and 16 year old, as he laid out his case. Both testified a different person fired a gun at Jackson, giving conflicting testimony about the identity of the shooter.

On Tuesday, the prosecution presented several witnesses as they laid out their case. Four Erie police officers and detectives, Medical Examiner Dr. Eric Vey and an expert State Police firearm examiner all testified.

We learned while there was a fingerprint on the weapon, but it was not from Eady. The fingerprint was recovered from the side of the gun as if it was being handed to someone.

Firearm expert, Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. David Burlingame, testified the shell casings police found at the scene came from the same gun Erie police recovered and say Eady ditched blocks away.

Erie Police Officer Joshua Allison testified he responded to a resident's home a few blocks away from the shooting scene. That homeowner had surveillance video, which showed Eady and another person near the home moments after the shooting.

The video showed Eady walking towards the back of the home, then come back into view of the surveillance camera. Allison testified it led him to the back of the home, where he found a .22 caliber Smith and Wesson hidden under steps. Investigators believe Eady ditched the gun, which was used to kill Jackson.

A witness also testified he saw Eady with a gun moments before the shooting.

Eady is being tried separately from the four others, who are charged in the deadly shooting of Franklin. They are set to go on trial together in April.