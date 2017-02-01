Darion Eady Found Guilty of Third Degree Murder in 2015 Fatal Shooting of Elijah Jackson

It then moved east into the City of Erie.More >>
Michael Macgurn, 55, and Gary Hoffman, 59, were found dead by the fire department scuba team, according to the Erie County Coroner.
As you head to the polls this election day, there will be a question on your ballot that you may not fully understand. It's a first step in reducing or eliminating your property taxes.
Police confirm to Erie News Now that someone broke into the home overnight and stole TVs and three guns. Police said they are currently investigating the overnight burglary.
Two people died Sunday night, when flood waters rushed into their home along East 30th street in Erie. Many neighbors in the area are not only devastated by their neighbors' deaths, but are going so far as to say it's a tragedy the city could have prevented.
As the sun came up Monday morning, West Erie and parts of Millcreek Township saw just how bad some of the damage was.
The judge of elections at one of the city of Erie's largest polling places, says she's hopeful there will be a good voter turnout this election day.
Trees and poles down, a fire department flooded, and an apparent swing set left dangling. Get a look at pictures and video of storm damage across the area.
