Laser Strike Reported on I-79 Motorist - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Laser Strike Reported on I-79 Motorist

Posted: Updated:

An Erie County driver reported being hit with a laser pointer while driving on I-79.

The incident happened Monday night in the northbound lanes of I-79 near the West Grandview Blvd. overpass. The driver said the car in front of him slammed on his brakes alerting him that something was going on. When the driver got to the same area, he was blinded with a green laser pointer through his windshield. He said that after he was hit he felt like he had been looking directly into the sun.

Pennsylvania State Police say it can be difficult to find the people actually shooting the lasers but if they are caught it can be a serious offense.

If you see any illegal laser activity please report it to your local police department.

