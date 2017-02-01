Millcreek Man Charged for Releasing Intimate Images - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Millcreek Man Charged for Releasing Intimate Images

Posted: Updated:
Peno Lucini Peno Lucini

Police have charged a Millcreek man for releasing intimate images that included an ex-girlfriend.

Peno Lucini, 27, was arrested on charges including unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and invasion of privacy.

Investigators say he shared the images of himself having sex with a woman through social media and text message.

Police say they were taken without her consent or knowledge.

District Judge Susan Strohmeyer arraigned Lucini Tuesday and sent him to the Erie County Prison on $10,000 bail.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com