Millcreek Man Charged for Releasing Intimate Images

Police have charged a Millcreek man for releasing intimate images that included an ex-girlfriend.

Peno Lucini, 27, was arrested on charges including unlawful dissemination of an intimate image and invasion of privacy.

Investigators say he shared the images of himself having sex with a woman through social media and text message.

Police say they were taken without her consent or knowledge.

District Judge Susan Strohmeyer arraigned Lucini Tuesday and sent him to the Erie County Prison on $10,000 bail.