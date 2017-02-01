Potential Sale of Pleasant Ridge Manor-East Property to be Disc - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Potential Sale of Pleasant Ridge Manor-East Property to be Discussed

Posted: Updated:
Pleasant Ridge Manor-East Pleasant Ridge Manor-East

There is a new development in the county's plans for the future of the Pleasant Ridge Manor-East property.

The nursing home closed in June 2015.

Erie News Now has learned that a potential buyer has come forward.

No details are yet available.

But information is expected to be presented by the Dahlkemper administration to Erie County Council during a finance committee meeting Thursday.

In the past, some members of council have opposed the idea of selling the property, wanting to see the county retain ownership and possibly move other county offices to the site.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com