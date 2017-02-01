Woman Charged with Delivering Drugs to Millcreek Rehabilitation Facility

Millcreek Police arrested a woman Wednesday morning for delivering suspected drugs to a person housed at Gateway Rehabilitation Facility.

Investigators say Susan Rhines, 31, of Millcreek, dropped off personal items, including a bottle of Axe men's body wash, for the individual January 22nd.

Inside that bottle, police say staff discovered a plastic bag, which contained three wrapped pieces of foil with suspected heroin and two suboxone strips wrapped in plastic.

District Judge Susan Strohmeyer arraigned Rhines on charges including delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband. She was then released on $10,000 unsecured bond.