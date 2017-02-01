Crawford County Man Arrested for Robbery

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a robbery in Springboro Borough, Crawford County.

23-year-old Jeremy James Pittsenbarger has been arrested and accused of allegedly pointing a loaded rifle at his grandparents in order to steal their vehicle.

Reports say, he then drove to his father's home, where he broke-in and stole another firearm.

Police located him a few hours later.

Pittsenbarger now sits in the Crawford County Jail.