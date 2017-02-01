City of Erie Wants Share of Local Gaming Funds

This region gets millions of dollars each year in gaming revenue, because Presque Isle Downs Casino is located in Summit Township. None of that money is specifically targeted for the City of Erie. Erie City Council wants that situation to change.

A State Supreme Court judge recently ruled that the formula used to allocate gaming funds to municipalities is unconstitutional. The judge ordered the state legislature to come up with a new formula . City council knows that this is the opportune time to have the City of Erie included in that formula.

The old gaming revenue formula had Erie County receiving about $5.5 million each year for hosting Presque Isle Downs Casino. The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority received another $5.5 million. Summit Township received about $1.3 million, and the four townships that border Summit all received over $100,000 each year.

The City of Erie, not being contiguous to Summit, received nothing. If the city wanted any gaming funds, it had to apply to the Gaming Revenue Authority for a special grant. The authority has its own formula for allocating the funds it gets. Several non-profits, such as the Erie Zoo, the Erie Philharmonic, and the Erie Playhouse, are all designated as "dedicated regional assets", and receive gaming funds each year.



City Council believes the city should get 10% of all gaming revenue coming into the region because the city hosts most of those non-profits, and those non profits pay no taxes. Council wants the gaming funds to be split between city government and the school district.

"The rationale being that all of the regional assets are located in the city, and most of them don't pay taxes. So the burden of that tax base ends up on the city taxpayers. To me, this is particularly unfair," said Councilman Bob Merski.

Council will write letters to state legislators asking them to include the City of Erie in the funding formula. Council members want the mayor, the school board, and even county officials, to do the same.