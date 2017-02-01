Erie Police Internal Investigation Still Open Over Questions of Use of Force In Bolden Arrest

A controversial case in Erie involving the arrest of a man by police back in the summer, is still revisiting the question: "Did Erie officers use excessive force?

It's involving the arrest of Montrice Bolden, who is now 42 years old.

Erie News Now broke the story after receiving surveillance video of what happened during the arrest outside an East Erie bar.



It prompted an internal Erie Police Investigation, and one by the Department of Justice. Bolden's family says he received numerous injures and even showed us the medical report that details the areas like his eye, jaw and face, injured.

He's been jailed on charges in connection to what happened.

Police say he flicked a lit marijuana cigarette at officers, and resisted arrest.

Erie police Chief Don Dacus, inherited the investigation when he was named Chief in September.

Dacus says the internal investigation will remain open until the FBI and Department of Justice closes its investigation, just in case any additional information could develop that would apply to the *internal investigation.

Dacus says, "I can tell you in police work that methods used to reduce police force don't always look pretty. so if an officer chooses to not use force authorized and he uses a different force option, police work does not look pretty. It's violent by nature and these officers will be measured to a reasonable officer standard, and that will even come out in the investigation, i assume."

The chief will be talking more about that issue and other police matters this weekend, February 4 & 5, on "The Insider" with Lisa Adams, Saturday at 12:30pm on WSEE and Sunday morning at 7:00 on WSEE and 11:00am on WICU. ###

