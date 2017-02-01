Students Participate in Mock Trial Competition

Some local students are getting a hands-on lesson about our legal system.

The Erie County Bar Association is hosting its annual Mock Trial Competition this week.

13 teams from high schools throughout the area are participating.

Students prepare a case as if they are actually lawyers by reviewing legal rulings, witness statements, and jury instructions.

Those involved say it helps students understand how the legal process works.

"We're pretending to be lawyers in front of lawyer, so it's pretty intimidating," said Paige McCullough, a student at Warren Area High School. "It's nice to be able to conquer that and really be able to talk in front of people and be confident in what you're saying and what you know."

"A lot of lawyers at our bar association volunteer their time, not only to sit as jurors, in these trials, but also to prepare the case and become aware of all the facts and legal rulings,"said attorney Tim George.

The competition picks up again Thursday.