Students Participate in Mock Trial Competition

Schember finished with 6 percent, or 1,313, more votes than Persinger.More >>
Michael Macgurn, 55, and Gary Hoffman, 59, were found dead by the fire department scuba team, according to the Erie County Coroner.More >>
The Republican candidate for Erie County Executive, Art Oligeri, says he is not ready yet to concede the race to incumbent Kathy Dahlkemper.More >>
As you head to the polls this election day, there will be a question on your ballot that you may not fully understand. It's a first step in reducing or eliminating your property taxes.More >>
Dahlkemper won by 307 votes over Republican candidate Art Oligeri. She finished with 50.15 percent compared to Oligeri's 49.64 percent.More >>
Police confirm to Erie News Now that someone broke into the home overnight and stole TVs and three guns. Police said they are currently investigating the overnight burglary.More >>
Millcreek Township officially has a new supervisor.More >>
