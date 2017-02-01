Two Local Businesses Receive National Attention

Two local products will soon be or already are in the hands of thousands across the United States.

"As soon as I saw it come on I yelled and screamed and woke the whole family up," said Tim Sonney, of Harborcreek.

Sonney said it was such a surprise seeing his product, FoamBeak on the national show, 'This Old House' that airs on PBS. He had sent his product to them for the segment, 'What Is It?' but hadn't heard anything for months.

"Thursday night, I was watching it on my DVR, and there it was. I had no notification that it was going to happen," said Sonney.

FoamBeak is a funnel-shaped product that fits on the end of the straw on an insulation can. He makes the foam beak in his home using 3-D printers. They print eight beaks at a time, taking about two hours to complete. Sonney launched his company in March 2016, with his family helping him run the business.

Over in Meadville, Tamarack Packaging Limited is a locally-owned and operated company that specializes in customized products using vinyl, such as checkbook covers, three ring binders, pads and more, including ticket holders for the SuperBowl.

"We made it for a company called IDL Worldwide, they have a contact with Nike for their advertising," said Ron Proper, the Executive Vice President and COO.

Proper said they were contacted in November for the gig, and had a short turn around time to get the holders to them.

"Our usual turnaround time is usually about three weeks, I think we did these in a little over a week," he said.

Their thirty employees used a radio frequency RF and heat-sealing process for the holders. 11,000 will be given to certain ticket holders at the SuperBowl.

Both businesses are thrilled about the exposure and hope it leads to more great things.

"It's very exciting because it is the SuperBowl, we have done many pouches in the past for similar type of things but this is rather special, said Proper.

"It goes to show that products in Erie can get known nationally," said Sonney.