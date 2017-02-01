Foundation Aims to Help Save Furry Family Members - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Foundation Aims to Help Save Furry Family Members

ERIE, Pa. -

One tragic loss is when disaster strikes a family and takes away their furry friend. That's why the Invisible Fence of Erie created what they call, Project Breathe.

Wednesday, February 1st, the group began their campaign to donate pet specific oxygen masks to first responders throughout the Erie region.

The hope is to save pet's lives by donating seven kits this month, and nearly 200 mask kits within the next 5 years.

