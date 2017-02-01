Active Weather Pattern Continues With Next Round of Snow Showers Arriving From West

We are locked into a very active weather pattern. Last weekend and into Monday, we had significant lake-effect snow that produced 10.5" in Erie over a 4-day stretch. Then, an Alberta Clipper rolled in on Tuesday morning, and that was followed by a brief but intense burst of lake effect snow this Wednesday morning. Just in the past 48 hours, some parts of Crawford County have received 10", with 5.4" at the Erie International Airport.

Around 11:00 - 11:30 PM this Wednesday night, the next round of snow will reach the I-79 corridor from the west. This is associated with a fairly strong cold front that will drop highs into the 20s for the next few days. It will also produce a burst of 1" to potentially as much as 2" of snow, between the frontal band and some lake-effect snow showers overnight. Lows will fall to 24 degrees in Erie.

Thursday will be a cold, mostly cloudy day with daytime temperatures only barely rising to 26 degrees. Occasional snow showers will occur, but an inch or less of additional snow is expected. We'll remain very cold on Friday and Saturday as well.



Now, only 4% of Lake Erie is covered in ice, and water temperatures are around 34 degrees. An active breeze from the west will produce 3' to 6' waves, continuing the Small Craft Advisories through the rest of the workweek.

?Looking back, January was a bit of a wacky month. We started and ended very snowy, and despite 15 consecutive days without a flake of snow in the middle of the month, we still managed to receive 33.4" in January. That was 3.8" above average. Temperatures ran mild, partly due to the memorable weekend in the 60s. Our mean monthly temperature of 33.1 degrees was 5.9 degrees above average.

Bundle up, folks! February is off to a cold start, and the only big warm-up in view (Tuesday / Wednesday of next week) appears to be short-lived. - Geoff