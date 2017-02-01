Polito named next Erie School District superintendent

Having knowledge of the Erie School District's financial struggles gives chief financial officer Brian Polito a head start when he takes over as superintendent in July.

"I've worked very closely with Dr. Badams very closely through this recovery process and, really, part of that was learning about the district and what's going on," said Polito, 48.

But the school board that hired him, was forced to defend not only why they never sought outside candidates to replace outgoing superintendent Dr. Jay Badams, but also that process lasted just a matter of weeks.

"We felt the continuity, keeping everything moving straightforward and the ease of transition would be best for the district," said Frank Petrungar, Jr., board president.

But in the end, that experience is what led the board to unanimously approve Polito Wednesday night. His three-year contract is effective July 1, 2017-June 30, 2020 with an annual salary of $176,800.

Polito has spent 17 years in various financial and administrative roles across three school districts, including two years as CFO and two as assistant superintendent in the North East School District.

He also developed the Erie School District's $31.8 million financial recovery plan required by the state.

"All the hard work that Dr. Badams and the board have put in to move this district and position for a turnaround, we want to continue that work," said Polito.

So now the transition phase begins, and Badams will use that time to teach Polito the different roles he has outside of the district.

"That's the part of the transition that we'll have a lot of work to do between now and the end of June," said Badams, who in January accepted another superintendent's position at a school district covering schools in Vermont and New Hampshire.

Polito has in-classroom education experience as a professor at Gannon University, but never in a K-12 setting. So he will be relying on assistant superintendent Bea Habursky and others for guidance in curriculum and other areas, Polito said.

"We have a great, strong administrative team, and we're not going to miss a beat," he said.

Hiring a CFO rather than a teacher or administrator is an unusual step for a school district. But it comes as Erie faces some unusual financial circumstances.

"Once we learned what Brian had to offer," said Petrungar, "it became kind of a no-brainer."