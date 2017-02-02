Erie Residents Make Groundhog Day Predictions

Today is February 2nd which means, it's time for a big tradition not only here in Pennsylvania but across the country, it's Groundhog Day.

It's all about a chubby rodent named Punxsutawney Phil.

While there are dozens of groundhogs making forecasts today, it's Phil that makes the ultimate decision.

And it's all happening just a few hours south at Gobblers Knob.

Groundhog day is a big tradition in the United states dating all the way back to 1886.

Every year on the second day of February, Punxsutawney Phil comes out of his hole after a long winter sleep to look for his shadow.

If he sees his shadow, it's six more weeks of winter.

But if if the day is cloudy and, shadow-less, he takes it as a sign of spring and stays above ground.

Phil is expected to make his decision at around 7:25 this morning, but down in Punxsutawney, the party has been going since the early hours of the morning.