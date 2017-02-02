Bankruptcy Case Continues: Another GEIDC Property Sold - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Bankruptcy Case Continues: Another GEIDC Property Sold

Posted: Updated:

The sale of properties owned by a now bankrupt former division of DevelopErie is continuing.

Today, a judge approved the sale of a four acre vacant lot in the Fairview Business Park.

Bartlett Signs  will pay $66.500 for the land. owned by the Greater Erie Industrial Development Corporation or GEIDC.

The sale will be finalized and a closing set set after a 14 day appeal period ends.

This was the third property sold in the bankruptcy case.

About 40 parcels remain "for sale."

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com