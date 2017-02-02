Bankruptcy Case Continues: Another GEIDC Property Sold

The sale of properties owned by a now bankrupt former division of DevelopErie is continuing.

Today, a judge approved the sale of a four acre vacant lot in the Fairview Business Park.

Bartlett Signs will pay $66.500 for the land. owned by the Greater Erie Industrial Development Corporation or GEIDC.

The sale will be finalized and a closing set set after a 14 day appeal period ends.

This was the third property sold in the bankruptcy case.

About 40 parcels remain "for sale."