Edinboro University Unveils Learning Commons

There is a new addition to the Edinboro University campus.

The Learning Commons officially opened today on the second floor of the library.

University leaders cut the ribbon signifying the end of the seven month, $1.2 million project.

The space that was used for stacks of books, has been transformed.

It now houses a variety of student services and space for students to study alone or in groups.

The goal is to boost student academic performance.,

Fai Howard, Assistant Vice President for Academic Success and Student Retention said, "By bringing together a wide range of services for our students, we really build a structure for them to be successful. We don't just leave it up the happenstance or circumstance. We really are purposeful about making sure they are successful."

Among the offices located in the new space are the Academic Success Center, Center for Career Development and tutoring services.

3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
