U.S. Senators Inundated With Calls

A lot is happening in Washington DC, and many people want their voices heard.

U.S. Senators' offices are being inundated with constituents, trying to get a hold of their elected officials.

Erie News Now walked into U.S. Senator Bob Casey's office Thursday, and his staffer said since January 20th, they've been getting slammed with calls from constitutes, wanting their voices heard.

The press office says more recently, hundreds of people are calling in opposition of President Trump's choice for education secretary, Betsy DeVos.

So much so, even the Senator himself started taking calls Thursday.



Democratic Senator Bob Casey answered dozens of calls in his Washington DC office, fielding calls from his constituents.

The office says the phones have been ringing off the hook in both the DC and Erie offices, so it's clearly all hands on deck.

Some people were certainly surprised to actually get the Senator himself on the phone to hear their concerns.

And when Erie News Now stopped by their office Thursday, we earned that Casey's staffers have seen a 900 percent increase in calls, letters and emails.

And about a dozen of our phone calls Thursday to Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's office resulted in a busy signal.

We couldn't get in touch with anybody in the local office via the phone.

We did speak with Toomey's press secretary, Steve Kelly, who said, like many lawmakers across the country, with Senate confirmations they've been inundated with calls and emails.

Staffers in Erie and Washington DC also fielding hundreds of calls a day, and they're doing they best they can to answer them and respond.

Toomey's office employs 25 staffers across the state, which include 2 in Erie's office.

Kelly released a statement to Erie News Now which read: