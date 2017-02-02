City Council Considering Parking Improvements, Hikes in Parking Fines

Erie City Council is putting the finishing touches on a plan that would impose a hike in parking fines, and also a hike in the cost of parking downtown. Those hikes would be needed to help pay for technology that would bring Erie's parking system into the 21st Century.



Some areas of the downtown would have rows of parking meters ripped out. They would be replaced with a kiosk, where you can still pay with quarters or tokens, if you wish. But, the kiosks would use technology where you can pay with a debit card, credit card, or other smart card. You enter your license number and cell phone number. If your time expires, you will be notified by phone, asking you if you want more time. There would be no more running out to the meter with more quarters. Also, since you are paying for time, not a certain space, you could still use the leftover time you paid for on Peach Street and use it on State Street.



In some areas, meters would be used, but they would accept debit cards and credit cards, and would have sensors that will close out the time on that space when your vehicle leaves.



There will be some drivers who will be afraid the changes, especially with the kiosks. Those people would get some help.

"The best way to do this is to put a test area out there. Pick some blocks, put some kiosks up, and then have ambassadors out there, instructing the public on how it works," said Ray Massing, Executive Director, Erie Parking Authority.

To help pay for the new technology, the Parking Authority would raise the cost of a parking fine from $10 to $15. Late fees would also be hiked. Also, the cost of parking would go up from 75 cents an hour to $1 an hour.



The Parking Authority would like to get the new system started this summer.