Siden Announces Run For Erie County Clerk of Records

As more people start to announce runs for political races, locally, an Erie man is throwing his hat in the ring for Clerk of Records in Erie County.

Charlie Sidun, Jr. says his experience in manufacturing and quality control can help in that position.

Sidun says, "I do know how to look at a system and make sure it works well and try to run it leaner. I know the people working in there have been doing a good job for a long time but I do believe every so often, you need fresh eyes and fresh ideas to look at a system and see if there's a way it can be fixed and improved upon."

He joins another republican, 26-year-old James Lindstrom of Millcreek Township, who reportedly will formally announce his run, later this month.

They will go up against incumbent Democrat Kenneth Gamble who apparently intends to seek a full four-year term. ###