GE Transportation to Reduce Workforce at Fort Worth Plant

GE Transportation confirms to Erie News Now it plans to reduce its workforce at the company's Fort Worth, Texas plant.

Roughly 250 workers will lose their jobs starting in April.

GE will also be cutting its work schedule at the plant from 40 hours per week to 32 hours starting in mid-June.

The company says freight rail volume has dropped 4.5 percent year-over-year and more than 15 percent of the nation's fright locomotive fleet remains parked, forcing it to reduce production.

As a result of these changes, the plant will be operating at only 50 percent capacity.

Representatives with GE Transportation say the impacted employees will receive company and state benefits.

