ERIEBANK Opens New Branch in Ashtabula - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

ERIEBANK Opens New Branch in Ashtabula

ERIEBANK has opened a new branch in Ashtabula.

The full-service branch, located at 3606 State Road, offers banking services for both businesses and individuals.

Five new workers and two existing ERIEBANK employees will staff the branch.

Construction wrapped up last month after eight months of work.

