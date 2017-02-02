Community Gathers to Take Back Site of New Year's Eve Murder - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Community Gathers to Take Back Site of New Year's Eve Murder

Posted: Updated:

The community gathered Thursday evening to take back the site of violence in the name of peace on Erie's east side.

The Benedictines for Peace held the vigil at Prospect Avenue and June Street, where Darrin Germany was shot and killed in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve.

Police say the fatal gunfire followed a fight inside a nearby bar that spilled outside.

The coroner says Germany, 28, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com