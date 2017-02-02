Community Gathers to Take Back Site of New Year's Eve Murder

An Erie boy continues to fight for his life after an accident with a toy battery. Today, his mom shared his story with Erie News Now Brittany Lauffer in the hopes that it will prevent another family from experiencing a similar situation.More >>
It happened at the Wegmans at 5028 West Ridge Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper edged out Art Oligeri by just 300 votes during Tuesday's election, a much tighter contest than her first bid for that office four years ago.
An EF1 tornado touched down in Millcreek Township Sunday night before moving east into the City of Erie, according to the National Weather Service.
"The success of the patient registry one week since it was announced is another indicator of the need for this vital medication, and a testament to the department's commitment to making medical marijuana available to patients in 2018," said Gov. Tom Wolf.
There is another race that's making big headlines, and not just here in Erie. Voters elected the first transgender person ever in Pennsylvania, for a seat on the Erie school board.
Chautauqua Institution plans to open a Winter Village at Chautauqua. The new family-oriented initiative will launch on November 24 and run on weekends through New Year's Eve.
Police confirm to Erie News Now that someone broke into the home overnight and stole TVs and three guns. Police said they are currently investigating the overnight burglary.
