Community Gathers to Take Back Site of New Year's Eve Murder

The community gathered Thursday evening to take back the site of violence in the name of peace on Erie's east side.

The Benedictines for Peace held the vigil at Prospect Avenue and June Street, where Darrin Germany was shot and killed in the early morning hours of New Year's Eve.

Police say the fatal gunfire followed a fight inside a nearby bar that spilled outside.

The coroner says Germany, 28, suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made in the case.